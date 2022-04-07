Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.33.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

