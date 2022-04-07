Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.93. 6,794,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

