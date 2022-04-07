Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €20.50 ($22.53) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.22 ($36.50).

Uniper stock opened at €24.12 ($26.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($46.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

