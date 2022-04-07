Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.21.

Uniper stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

