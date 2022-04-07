Unistake Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $525.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

