United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.81. 15,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $171.20 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

