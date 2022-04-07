United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 24.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

