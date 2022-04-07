Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CEO Sells $1,601,500.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE UNVR opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.