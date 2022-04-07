UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.36. UserTesting shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 over the last ninety days.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

