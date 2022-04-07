Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider John Rennocks Buys 2,902 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider John Rennocks purchased 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500.48 ($8,525.22).

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 223.96 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

