UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Lowered to $4.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.25 to $4.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UWMC. Barclays reduced their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.12.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.