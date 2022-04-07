Vabble Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $32,992.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,989,246 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

