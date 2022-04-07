Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $104.25 and last traded at $104.25. 49,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,813,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

