Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Down 4.5%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.87. 5,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.