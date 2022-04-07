Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) versus Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Critical Review

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.53 $473.84 million $1.13 11.04 Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.35 $1.30 billion $1.36 10.38

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Huntington Bancshares 1 4 2 1 2.38

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 31.82% 10.49% 1.16% Huntington Bancshares 30.05% 13.42% 1.30%

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Valley National Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

