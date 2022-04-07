Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 730 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

WFG stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

