Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 255 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 665,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

