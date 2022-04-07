Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 866 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

