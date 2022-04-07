Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 82.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,041. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.00 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

