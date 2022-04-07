Van ECK Associates Corp Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

