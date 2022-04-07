Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.