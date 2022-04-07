Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 134 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Landstar System by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Landstar System by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Landstar System stock opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

