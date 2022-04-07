Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,870 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.