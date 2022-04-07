Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.