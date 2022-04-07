Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,764 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

