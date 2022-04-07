Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

VPL stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

