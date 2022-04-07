Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after buying an additional 1,249,606 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,467,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.