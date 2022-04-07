Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.27 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

