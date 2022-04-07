Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $338.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 269,504 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

