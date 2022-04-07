Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Varta in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Varta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Varta in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.83 ($104.21).

VAR1 stock traded down €3.20 ($3.52) on Thursday, hitting €93.94 ($103.23). 195,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

