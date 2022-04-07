VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $719,962.96 and $964.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,952 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.