Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $25.68

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.55. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,109 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,288 shares of company stock worth $1,056,343. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

