Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $224.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

