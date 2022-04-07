Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 10%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 67,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,139,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $531.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.