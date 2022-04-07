Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 167 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

