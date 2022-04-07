Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

