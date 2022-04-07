Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

