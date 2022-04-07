Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

