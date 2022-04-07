Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

