Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $367,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

MPWR stock opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

