Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 568 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:TU opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

