Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 803 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

