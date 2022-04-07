Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

