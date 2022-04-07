Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,606,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.67.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.