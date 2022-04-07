Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 8.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.48. 106,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,446,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after buying an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

