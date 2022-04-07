Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.49.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

