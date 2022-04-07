Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 753,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Visa by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,400,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $520,104,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 611,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

NYSE:V traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.68. 132,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $412.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.