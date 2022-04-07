Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.01. 7,430,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,307. The company has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.33. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.