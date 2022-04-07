Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 10,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

V stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.33. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.