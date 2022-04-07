Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

V stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

